Early Morning Gun Shots Rattle Neighbors

DENVER (CBS4) – A flurry of gun shots rattled neighbors early Monday in the Barnum West Neighborhood.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of West Bayaud Avenue and Vrain Street.

Neighbors say they heard loud music coming from a nearby home late Thursday night.

In the morning it was gunshots.

“I heard about eight gunshots that woke me up this morning. The first four were off in the distance a little bit, the last four seemed like they were right here across the street from my house,” said Francisco Romero.

A witness says they saw at least one person transported by ambulance. The reason for or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Denver Police Department confirms they’re investigating an assault related to the shots fired call.