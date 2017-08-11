Early Morning Gun Shots Rattle Neighbors

August 11, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Barnum West Neighborhood, Denver Police Department

DENVER (CBS4) – A flurry of gun shots rattled neighbors early Monday in the Barnum West Neighborhood.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of West Bayaud Avenue and Vrain Street.

south vrain shooting 12vo2 transfer frame 18 Early Morning Gun Shots Rattle Neighbors

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors say they heard loud music coming from a nearby home late Thursday night.

In the morning it was gunshots.

south vrain shooting 12vo2 transfer frame 138 Early Morning Gun Shots Rattle Neighbors

(credit: CBS)

“I heard about eight gunshots that woke me up this morning. The first four were off in the distance a little bit, the last four seemed like they were right here across the street from my house,” said Francisco Romero.

south vrain shooting 12sot transfer frame 34 Early Morning Gun Shots Rattle Neighbors

Francisco Romero (credit: CBS)

A witness says they saw at least one person transported by ambulance. The reason for or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Denver Police Department confirms they’re investigating an assault related to the shots fired call.

