Former Colorado GOP Chair Pleads Not Guilty To Voting Fraud

August 10, 2017 2:18 PM
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party committed voter fraud using his ex-wife’s identity in the 2016 presidential election.

The Greeley Tribune reports Steve Curtis pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of voter fraud and one count of forgery, a class five felony. If convicted, Curtis faces up to three years in prison.

Weld District Court Judge Julie Hoskins scheduled a four-day trial for December.

(credit: CBS)

Curtis served as the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party from 1997-99, and he since has worked as a talk show host on the radio station KLZ-AM 560 in Denver.

