Five Bank Robberies Attributed To ‘Sneaky Cyclist Bandit’

August 10, 2017 4:19 PM
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robber who has struck repeatedly in the Louisville, Lafayette and Westminster areas.

The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force has joined police departments from those cities in a call for information.

They suspect the same man, dubbed the “Sneaky Cyclist Bandit” because he has left the scene of each thefts on a bicycle, is responsible for five robberies in the last two and a half months.

The robber is described as a white male between late 30s to 50 years og age, about six feet tall, thin to medium building, and balding and/or salt and pepper hair.

No weapon has been seen in use by the suspect, and no one has been injured in any of the incidents.

Crimestoppers: You can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive $2,000 in exchange for information about this suspect.

 

 

