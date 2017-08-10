K9 Unlatches Gate With Paw To Save Injured Deputy

August 10, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Adams County Sheriff's Office, K9, K9 Officers, Lex the K9

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A canine with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office saved a deputy who was fighting with a suspect.

According to a statement, which the sheriff’s office also posted to Facebook, at 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, a deputy responded to a trespassing call in the Shaw Heights neighborhood in the area of 4700 W. 89th Place.

While on the call, a man he was talking to jumped a fence to get away. The deputy ran after him, getting separated from his K9, and began fighting with the suspect, who has been identified as Gabriel Steven Garcia, 25, of Lakewood.

As the deputy and Garcia fought, “Lex unlatched the gate with his paw,” the sheriff’s office said. “Then Lex came to the assistance of the deputy and the suspect was apprehended.”

The District Attorney has charged Garcia with attempted first-degree murder and assault in the attack on the deputy.

gabriel steven garcia arrested deputy attack charges from adams cnty so K9 Unlatches Gate With Paw To Save Injured Deputy

Gabriel Steven Garcia (credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Garcia has been advised of his charges, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

His next court appearance is set for 2 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Lex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been with the department since Feb., 2015. He is a certified narcotics and police patrol dog with the Colorado Police Canine Association and National Police Canine Association.

