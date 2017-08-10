Colorado’s Dead Last Ranking In High School Health And Safety Disputed

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado High School Activities Association, or CHSAA, is speaking out after a recent ranking has Colorado dead last in the country in high school health and safety.

The ranking was released by the Korey Stringer Institute, named after an NFL player who died of heat stroke.

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia spoke to CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green who says they were ranked last because her predecessor never filled out the survey the Korey Stringer Institute sent them, a move she agrees with.

She says some of the questions on the survey were flawed. For instance, one asked them if they require their coaches to be in the Heads Up football education program.

“The majority of us would say no because we have a more comprehensive coaches education platform that is directed more for high school coaches,” said Blanford-Green.

The commissioner said they use similar programs but the survey didn’t allow them to elaborate on alternatives, so they would have received a bad score no matter what.

The Korey Stringer Institute says their mission is to provide research, education, advocacy and consultation to maximize performance, optimize safety and prevent sudden death for the athlete, warfighter and laborer.

CHSAA says they applaud the mission of the institute, but feel like this recent ranking has no merit and over shadows the steps they take to keep their athletes safe.

Other organizations are now coming to the aid of CHSAA.

“The national federation of high schools sent out a press release that specifically said they’re (The Korey Stringer Institute) not the judge and jury of high school safety and risk minimization,” said the commissioner.

CHSAA says the institute has said they still submit the survey and additional information but they don’t plan on doing that because that would legitimize the ranking. CBS4 reached out to the Korey Stringer Institute but has not heard back.

