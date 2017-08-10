Reward Upped To $40,000 To Find Good Samaritan’s Killer

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, C0lo. (CBS4) – Investigators are looking for leads in an unsolved murder of a Good Samaritan.
Someone killed 29-year-old Kelly Acosta six months ago in Aurora.
He was trying to stop a woman from getting robbed.
The man’s family is helping find the killer by increasing the reward money.
For any information leading to an arrest, the reward is now at $40,000, with money from the ATF, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the Aurora Police Department, and a memorial fund set up by family and friends.