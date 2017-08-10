Reward Upped To $40,000 To Find Good Samaritan’s Killer

August 10, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, ATF, Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Kelly Acosta, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, C0lo. (CBS4) – Investigators are looking for leads in an unsolved murder of a Good Samaritan.

Someone killed 29-year-old Kelly Acosta six months ago in Aurora.

kelly acosta murder case 7 Reward Upped To $40,000 To Find Good Samaritans Killer

He was trying to stop a woman from getting robbed.

The man’s family is helping find the killer by increasing the reward money.

kelly acosta murder case 2 Reward Upped To $40,000 To Find Good Samaritans Killer

For any information leading to an arrest, the reward is now at $40,000, with money from the ATF, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the Aurora Police Department, and a memorial fund set up by family and friends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch