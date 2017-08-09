Taylor Swift’s Mother Called To Witness Stand

August 9, 2017 2:19 PM
By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea has  been called to the witness stand by the attorney for the former KYGO DJ David Mueller.

The mother is a witness in the lawsuit filed by Mueller over the loss of his job. Mueller was dismissed after being accused of grabbing the buttocks of the singer before a 2013 Denver concert.

Taylor Swift is counter suing, claiming assault.

“It was important that his (Mueller’s) employer know what took place and this would not happen to another woman,” Andrea Swift said.

The mother testified that she wanted Mueller out of the Pepsi center so he would not be able to stare at Taylor “right after what he had done to her.”

The jury listened intently as Andrea Swift said Taylor said “she couldn’t believe she said thank you after somebody did that to her.”

The mother said she wondered why she taught her to be so nice.

At times, Andrea swift seemed to sob during her testimony.

Andrea Swift is employed by 13 Management, and is part of her daughter’s senior management team.

The mother testified that after hearing of the alleged incident, she “was upset tot he extent like I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.”

Earlier, Mueller finished his second day of testimony after being called as part of his case.

Douglas Baldridge, the attorney for the Swifts, showed the jury photos of numerous people in separate photos with Taylor Swift and how no one except Mueller had his hand by Swift’s buttocks.

Mueller’s attorney countered on redirect by showing some photos with people who had their arms around Taylor Swift’s waist.

Mueller strongly denies touching the singer inappropriately.

