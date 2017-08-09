Red Cross Provides Back To School Safety Tips

(CBS4) – The American Red Cross is giving families some back to school safety tips ahead of the start of classes.

While waiting for the bus, students are reminded to arrive at the bus stop early and stand back from the curb while waiting.

Wait to board the bus until it has come to a complete stop, and the driver signals to get on.

Always stay in view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

Children should only board their bus and never an alternate one.

If you’re riding your bike to school, you should wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as traffic.

Parents, remind your children not to talk to or accept anything from a stranger.

Finally, make sure your children know their phone number, address, and how to dial 911.