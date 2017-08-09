Elway Calls Broncos QB Rumors ‘Fake News!’

Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop A Colorado teenager fighting cancer says he has one wish; to be a police officer.

Ex-DJ In Groping Case Says Swift Photo Is AwkwardA former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift while posing for a photograph with her before a concert acknowledged Wednesday that the image is "weird and awkward," but he insisted that he touched Swift in the ribs, not in the rear, as she alleges in a lawsuit.