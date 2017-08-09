Elway Calls Broncos QB Rumors ‘Fake News!’

August 9, 2017 11:20 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway took to a familiar platform Wednesday to call out fake news.

“Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!!” Elway tweeted.

Elway’s tweet came shortly after a report from 104.3 The Fan reported, citing an unnamed source, the Broncos were pursuing Cincinnati Begals quarterback A.J. McCarron.

gettyimages 607562486 master Elway Calls Broncos QB Rumors Fake News!

John Elway of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos first preseason game is Thursday night in Chicago against the Bears at 6 p.m.

