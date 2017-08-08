Woman Charged In Death Of Baby Girl

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s District Attorney has charged a woman in the death of a baby girl she was caring for.

Stephanie Hill has been charged with one county of child abuse resulting in death- negligence.

The charge alleges that on June 5, while in the care of Hill, who is a licensed daycare provider, 1-year-old Karsen White died sometime after she was placed in a baby crib. That crib contained a number of adult-sized bed sheets.

When Hill checked on the child mid-afternoon, she allegedly found the baby unresponsive.

The Denver coroner’s office determined the cause and manner of death were “undetermined” but added that the “unsafe sleeping environment most likely contributed to the victim’s death.”

Hill was arrested Aug. 1. She posted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18 for advisement.