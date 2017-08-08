Woman Charged In Death Of Baby Girl

August 8, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Child Abuse Death, Karsen White, Stephanie Hill

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s District Attorney has charged a woman in the death of a baby girl she was caring for.

Stephanie Hill has been charged with one county of child abuse resulting in death- negligence.

The charge alleges that on June 5, while in the care of Hill, who is a licensed daycare provider, 1-year-old Karsen White died sometime after she was placed in a baby crib. That crib contained a number of adult-sized bed sheets.

stephanie hill copy Woman Charged In Death Of Baby Girl

Stephanie Hill (credit: Denver DA)

When Hill checked on the child mid-afternoon, she allegedly found the baby unresponsive.

The Denver coroner’s office determined the cause and manner of death were “undetermined” but added that the “unsafe sleeping environment most likely contributed to the victim’s death.”

Hill was arrested Aug. 1. She posted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18 for advisement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch