Taylor Swift In Courtroom During Jury Selection

August 7, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: David Mueller, KYGO, Taylor Swift

DENVER (CBS4)– Pop star Taylor Swift was in the Denver courtroom during jury selection in a groping trial on Monday.

Taylor is suing and being sued by former KYGO DJ Davis Mueller. The key issue is whether Mueller put his hand under her dress and grabbed her buttocks during a pre-concert photo op in 2013.

gettyimages 633865802 Taylor Swift In Courtroom During Jury Selection

Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Prospective jurors gathered at the courthouse to fill out questionnaires on Monday morning. After lunch, the group underwent questioning in the courtroom.

It is expected that attorneys will want to ask those in the jury pool what they know about the singer, the case and what experiences they have regarding allegations of sexual assault.

Mueller, who was known as “Jackson” on KYGO, was fired from the radio station after Swift and her people claimed that he reached under her skirt and grabbed her buttocks. TMZ obtained the photo from the alleged incident.

taylor swift trial transfer frame 580 Taylor Swift In Courtroom During Jury Selection

David Mueller (credit: KYGO)

Swift has filed a counter suit for assault and battery.

Enhanced security has been ordered by the court for the trial as Swift fans line up outside the courtroom for a chance to see their favorite performer.

“I think it’s important because there’s a lot of shame and silence and a lot of secrecy surrounding issues of sexual assault and sexual harassment,” said Swift fan Maya Benia.

Once a jury has been seated, opening statements will take place. Both Swift and Mueller will be in the courtroom for those proceedings.

