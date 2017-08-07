Lunchbox Express Puts The Brakes On Hunger, Helps Kids In Need

August 7, 2017 9:44 PM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – About 100 kids are heading back to class thanks to backpacks they received full of supplies.

Some eager students waited in the rain Monday to get their backs full of colored pencils, markers, crayons, and more.

Jewish Family Service is handing out up to 300 backpacks this week to kids in need.

They’re helping the same kids they’ve been feeding lunch to for five days a week this summer.

Five mini buses, called the Lunchbox Express, have been delivering food to 15 stops in under-served neighborhoods throughout the Denver Metro Area for kids under 18.

At least 150 volunteers help drive the buses to put the brakes on hunger and give the students what they need to succeed.

