Gov. Hickenlooper Talks Health Care, Bipartisanship

August 7, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Health Care, John Hickenlooper, John Kasich

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper is taking the lead among the nation’s governors in talking about health care and bipartisanship.

Hickenlooper appeared on “Face the Nation” on CBS Sunday morning. He says lawmakers need to work together to make sure Americans get health care without worrying about who gets the credit.

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)


“I think it’s more a political problem. You know, and a key here of what Governor Kasich and I have been talking about is let’s get a bipartisan group of people together, and include some governors, who are the guys who have to-the people who have to implement these plans,” said Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper continued to say that Americans will be “surprised” at the number of senators who are willing to work on a bipartisan basis.

