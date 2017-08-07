Colorado Man Ejected From Boat, Disappears In Alaska River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Colorado man ejected from a boat on Alaska’s Kenai River remains missing after three days of searching.

Alaska State Troopers say 63-year-old Phillip Keltner was one of four people ejected Friday night from a disabled boat.

Keltner’s hometown was not immediately available.

Troopers shortly after 9 p.m. received a report of a boat out of control near Centennial Park.

Keltner was last seen floating downriver and disappearing below the surface.

Soldotna police and other emergency responders joined troopers in an unsuccessful search.

The Alaska State Park Service continues to search.

Troopers say the cause of the boat malfunction is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)