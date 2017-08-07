COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Climber Dies After Taking, Posting Picture On Social Media

August 7, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Capitol Peak, Chautauqua Park, First Flatiron

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old climber died after posting a picture on social media.

He was climbing the first flatiron in Chautauqua Park on Sunday.

co climbing deaths boulder transfer frame 326 Climber Dies After Taking, Posting Picture On Social Media

(credit: CBS)

Another climber found his body.

Medical personnel responded, but the climber was pronounced dead after suffering severe trauma in the fall.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that he posted an image on social media showing a vantage point from the first flatiron before his body was located.

co climbing deaths boulder transfer frame 77 Climber Dies After Taking, Posting Picture On Social Media

(credit: CBS)

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

His is the second climbing death on the day.

knife edge 4 heather and will rochfort Climber Dies After Taking, Posting Picture On Social Media

A climber approaches Capitol Peak’s Knife Edge. (credit: Heather and Will Rochfort)

Another hiker lost his footing while trying to cross the Knife’s Edge on Capitol Peak.

That person is the second to die on the 14er in less than a month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch