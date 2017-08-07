Climber Dies After Taking, Posting Picture On Social Media

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An 18-year-old climber died after posting a picture on social media.

He was climbing the first flatiron in Chautauqua Park on Sunday.

Another climber found his body.

Medical personnel responded, but the climber was pronounced dead after suffering severe trauma in the fall.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that he posted an image on social media showing a vantage point from the first flatiron before his body was located.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

His is the second climbing death on the day.

Another hiker lost his footing while trying to cross the Knife’s Edge on Capitol Peak.

That person is the second to die on the 14er in less than a month.