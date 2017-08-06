At Its Core, ‘Frozen’ Musical All About Sisters ‘Finding Each Other Again’

DENVER (CBS4) – The upcoming Broadway-bound musical “Frozen” at the Buell Theatre is taking a princess tale and giving it a little spin.

Critic at Large Greg Moody says get ready for:

– Wonderful storytelling

– Beautiful production

– Rich music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

And be ready for the most special part of all: the core of the story. “Frozen” isn’t just about a princess finding her Prince Charming, it’s about sisters lost and found again.

“I think it’s about Elsa and Anna finding each other again,” said Caissie Levy, who stars Elsa in the musical.

“True love. True love in a way that you don’t normally think of true love. You normally think of it in a romantic way between two people,” said Patti Murin, who stars as Anna.

“Certainly in a fairy tale you do. And this is a modern fairy tale about sisters sort of finding their way back to each other after many years of estrangement,” Levy said.

Murin and Levy are serious about the magical story they tell.

“We know how beautiful and complicated and layered those relationships are, and I think most people out there understand that at their core as well,” Levy said.

“Frozen” will include more than a dozen new songs, and it will feature a set that will add a sense of wonder to the storytelling.

“We have more time and we actually have more material to delve into and go deeper into these women and the rest of the characters as well,” said Levy.

The story doesn’t break convention as much as remind us simply what the love of sisters is all about, Moody says.

“Frozen” opens in previews on Aug. 17 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Get ticket information at a special section of denvercenter.org.