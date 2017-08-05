Manhunt Moves From Colorado To Kansas, Then To Virginia

August 5, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Dillon, kansas, Silverthorne, Virginia, William Roberts

ROANOAKE, Virginia (CBS4) – An intensive search for a special forces Marine who is believed to be dangerous and desperate has moved east.

william roberts Manhunt Moves From Colorado To Kansas, Then To Virginia

William Roberts (credit: Aurora Police)

Investigators say William Roberts was first wanted earlier this week for vehicular assault out of Aurora. He fled from police there, then in the Dillon/Silverthorne area of Summit County, and again near Wichita, Kansas. In the Summit County crime spree, Roberts’ vehicle rammed a police cruiser and he also escaped during a SWAT standoff.

virginia Manhunt Moves From Colorado To Kansas, Then To Virginia

An image of the search in Virginia (credit: CBS)

Roberts’ driver’s license is registered to Virginia and police said they thought he might be trying to drive there. It appears that happened. On Friday authorities said they were searching for a man believed to be Roberts in national forest land north of Roanoke. They said a man believed to be Roberts led them on a police chase and then holed up in a wooded area near the town of Gala.

