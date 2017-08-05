Manhunt Moves From Colorado To Kansas, Then To Virginia

ROANOAKE, Virginia (CBS4) – An intensive search for a special forces Marine who is believed to be dangerous and desperate has moved east.

Investigators say William Roberts was first wanted earlier this week for vehicular assault out of Aurora. He fled from police there, then in the Dillon/Silverthorne area of Summit County, and again near Wichita, Kansas. In the Summit County crime spree, Roberts’ vehicle rammed a police cruiser and he also escaped during a SWAT standoff.

Roberts’ driver’s license is registered to Virginia and police said they thought he might be trying to drive there. It appears that happened. On Friday authorities said they were searching for a man believed to be Roberts in national forest land north of Roanoke. They said a man believed to be Roberts led them on a police chase and then holed up in a wooded area near the town of Gala.