Officials Urge Bikers, Drivers To Be Safe In #Safe2Sturgis Campaign

DENVER (CBS4) – With thousands of bikers heading to the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the Colorado Department of Transportation and police agencies in the state are holding a biker safety campaign called “Safe2Sturgis.”

It’s the second year of the campaign, and people are supposed to use the hashtag #Safe2Sturgis to post photos of how bikers and drivers are staying safe on the road to Sturgis.

The campaign will run through Aug. 19, which is a week after the rally ends.

Any local riders heading to Sturgis? If so, please be safe. In a car? Keep an eye out – Motorcycles are everywhere. Let's be #safe2sturgis pic.twitter.com/hkbxjLX1ZW — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 3, 2017

“With an increase in motorcyclist traveling through Colorado during Sturgis, all road users need to be aware of the increased presence of bikes, and should know how to detect and respond to motorcyclists sharing the road,” said CDOT Highway Safety Manager Glenn Davis in a prepared statement.

Transportation officials say there have been a total of 56 motorcycle deaths this year in Colorado.

Additional Resources:

CDOT released the following safety tips for drivers and bikers:

The NHTSA Regional Office offers general tips to drivers on how to prevent a fatal crash with a motorcycle:

• Motorcycle operators have all the rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

• Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

• Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections, and listen for motorcyclists approaching in blind spots.

• Allow more distance (three to four seconds) when following a motorcycle. This gives the operator additional time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

• Never drive distracted or impaired.

Motorcyclists can increase their safety by following these steps:

• Wear a DOT-compliant helmet and other protective gear.

• Obey all traffic laws and be properly trained and licensed.

• Use hand and turn signals during every lane change or turn.

• Wear brightly colored safety gear to increase visibility.

• Ride in the middle of the lane where you will be more visible to drivers.

• Never ride distracted or impaired.

For more information on motorcycle safety, visit nhtsa.gov/Safety/Motorcycles.