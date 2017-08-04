Craig Hospital Patients Hit The Beach For ‘Hobie Day’

DENVER (CBS4)– Some Craig Hospital patients hit the beach at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Friday for “Hobie Day.”

This is the 38th year for the event which caters to patients who are suffering from spinal cord or brain injuries.

Nearly 100 patients rode on either a sail, power or pontoon boat and got out on the water.

Staff at Craig Hospital say the event gives patients a chance to practice all the rehabilitation they’ve been practicing.

“There is so much more they can do in a slightly different way. Getting on the boats, working on those skills, but really there is a huge, whole life out there and the number of things they can’t do is so small and the number of things that they can is huge, almost endless,” said Craig Hospital Director of Therapeutic Recreation Tom Carr.

“It’s awesome they put this together,” said patient Carly Baldwin.

She said the best part of the day is spending it on the water with her son.

Three hundred staff and volunteers helped make Hobie Day a reality this year.