Testimony Of DJ’s Date Will Be Key In Trial Involving Taylor Swift

DENVER (CBS4) – The trial over a lawsuit involving singer Taylor Swift and a former Denver country music DJ is due to begin with jury selection on Monday.

Depositions of many of the witnesses have now been released. Among them is the deposition from Shannon Melcher, who was the date of the former KYGO DJ David Mueller on the night of a concert when Swift says she was groped by Mueller. The incident alleged was said to have taken place during a “meet and greet” photo.

Melcher’s trial testimony may be important. In her deposition she talks about meeting with her date’s boss who goes by the name Eddie Haskell. That meeting was just before the photo was taken with her and David Mueller.

“He (Mueller) told me that Eddie Haskell was kind of joking around, that he knew Taylor Swift wore biker shorts under her outfit,” Melcher said in the deposition made public by the court.

When a picture of Swift and the DJ was taken before the show, Mueller’s hand is behind Taylor Swift, although whether he was groping her buttocks is not clear.

In her depostion Melcher said, “I wasn’t looking over at David to see how he was leaning over or what the interaction was.”

Mueller, who called himself “Jackson” on the radio, sued Swift, her manager and Swift’s mother, claiming their allegations actions led to him losing his job.

Legal Analyst Karen Steinhauser says Mueller is trying to regain financial losses.

“He has to prove that she interfered with his right to work — basically that she interfered with his business contract with the radio station of which he was a DJ,” she said.

For her part Swift has countersued, alleging that she was the victim of assault and battery.

Mueller’s date Melcher may turn out to be a witness in his favor.

“It is hard for me to believe he would intentionally do something like that to a woman,” she said.

The judge has authorized “enhanced security” for the trial. The public will be allowed in with some seating available in the courtroom, more in an overflow courtroom with a video feed. There will be passes for the morning and afternoon sessions each day. Lining up for passes can begin no earlier than 6 a.m.

Opening statements are expected to take place on Tuesday.

