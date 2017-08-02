Colorado Better Than National Average On Workplace Deaths

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado ranks better than the national average for worker deaths and the rate of older employees dying in work-related accidents, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.

Between 2006 and 2015, Colorado lowered the number of worker deaths.

In 2006, the state recorded 137 workplace deaths, for a rate of 5.63 per 100,000 workers. Two years ago, the number fell to 75, for a rate of 2.71.

Nationally, in 2015, the rate of worker deaths was 3.21 per 100,000. Thirty-three states had higher worker death rates than Colorado.

Colorado also saw a decrease in the number of deaths involving workers age 55 and older.

Thirty-four such workers died in 2006 while 24 died in 2015. The rate of older worker deaths fell from 8.65 per 100,000 in 2006 to 4.16 two years ago.

The national death rate among older workers in 2015 was 5.09 per 100,000.

