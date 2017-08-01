Man Convicted For Shooting Teens Trying To Steal His Pot

DENVER (CBS4) – A jury convicted a man for shooting two teenagers who were allegedly trying to steal his marijuana plants.

Keith Hammock was found guilty of second degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and illegally growing marijuana.

Last fall, two teens jumped the fence in Hammock’s backyard in the area of 28th Avenue and High Street.

They were apparently trying to steal his marijuana plants.

Hammock shot at them from a second-floor window.

A 15-year-old boy, Keylin Moseley, was killed, and a 14-year-old was wounded.

Hammock will be sentenced in October.