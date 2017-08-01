Colorado Hunting Ranch Suing Oil Company Over Pipeline Leak

August 1, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Bishop Ranch LLC, Encana, Rio Blaco County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The owner of a Colorado big-game hunting ranch has sued an oil and gas company over a pipeline leak that the suit says contaminated the property and killed its planned $5 million sale.

The Daily Sentinel reported Monday the lawyers for Bishop Ranch LLC filed the suit against Encana July 18 in Rio Blanco County, where the ranch is located. The leak was discovered in June 2016.

The suit says condensate and/or produced water “impacted and contaminated the springs, surface water, ground water, vegetation, land, soil and sediment … onto the Bishop Ranch by way of a massive release of hazardous waste…”

It says the ranch was in the final stages of negotiations to be sold for $5 million but the leak kept the sale from being completed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch