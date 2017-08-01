Arrest Warrant Issued For John Bowlen

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An arrest warrant has been issued for John Bowlen after the Arapahoe County probation department filed a complaint that he violated his probation.

Bowlen, 31, was pulled over Sunday after allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drunken driving charges.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the former team staffer made it clear several times he was Pat Bowlen’s son.

John Bowlen is on probation for harassment for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument in Colorado. He told a dispatcher at that time that he was the “blood of the city” and a “friend of the mayor.”

Arapahoe County says that Bowlen violated his probation with: