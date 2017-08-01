Arrest Warrant Issued For John Bowlen

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An arrest warrant has been issued for John Bowlen after the Arapahoe County probation department filed a complaint that he violated his probation.
Bowlen, 31, was pulled over Sunday after allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drunken driving charges.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the former team staffer made it clear several times he was Pat Bowlen’s son.
John Bowlen is on probation for harassment for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument in Colorado. He told a dispatcher at that time that he was the “blood of the city” and a “friend of the mayor.”
Arapahoe County says that Bowlen violated his probation with:
- His arrest for DUI in California
- He has not reported to the probation department or had any correspondence with them since his ruling on his previous case
- He was ordered to do community service and so far the probation department has not received proof of completion
- He hasn’t paid his court costs and was arrested in California without permission to leave Colorado.