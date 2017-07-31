COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Jury Deliberating Case Of Grower Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Teen In Burglary

July 31, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Keith Hammock, Keylin Mosely, Whittier Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – A jury is deliberating in the case of Keith Hammock.

Hammock, 48, allegedly shot and killed a teenager during a botched marijuana robbery.

hammock keith Jury Deliberating Case Of Grower Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Teen In Burglary

Keith Hammock (credit: Denver DA)

Keylin Moseley, 15, died last October after police say he and a friend jumped a fence to get into Hammock’s backyard.

The two were apparently trying to steal marijuana plants Hammock was illegally growing.

hammock trial transfer frame 110 Jury Deliberating Case Of Grower Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Teen In Burglary

(credit: CBS)

Hammock shot from a second story bedroom window, killing Moseley and injuring another 14-year-old boy.

Colorado’s Make My Day Law does not apply since Hammock did not face a threat to his safety.

