Jury Deliberating Case Of Grower Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Teen In Burglary

DENVER (CBS4) – A jury is deliberating in the case of Keith Hammock.
Hammock, 48, allegedly shot and killed a teenager during a botched marijuana robbery.
Keylin Moseley, 15, died last October after police say he and a friend jumped a fence to get into Hammock’s backyard.
The two were apparently trying to steal marijuana plants Hammock was illegally growing.
Hammock shot from a second story bedroom window, killing Moseley and injuring another 14-year-old boy.
Colorado’s Make My Day Law does not apply since Hammock did not face a threat to his safety.