Suspect In Custody For Shooting At Aurora Sports Bar

July 30, 2017 2:13 PM
AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – Aurora Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at an Aurora sports bar. Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega was booked into the Aurora Detention Center for first-degree murder.

licona ortega miguel angel mug Suspect In Custody For Shooting At Aurora Sports Bar

(credit Aurora Police Department)

The investigation began Saturday night, when Aurora Police received a call about a shooting at the Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill on Havana Street.

maya bar shooting Suspect In Custody For Shooting At Aurora Sports Bar

(credit CBS)

Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound outside the front door of the bar. The victim later died at the hospital.

Information on the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

