Suspect In Custody For Shooting At Aurora Sports Bar

AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – Aurora Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at an Aurora sports bar. Miguel Angel Licona-Ortega was booked into the Aurora Detention Center for first-degree murder.
The investigation began Saturday night, when Aurora Police received a call about a shooting at the Tierra Maya Sports Bar and Grill on Havana Street.
Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound outside the front door of the bar. The victim later died at the hospital.
Information on the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.