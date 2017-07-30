Rally To Protest Changes In Healthcare

July 30, 2017 11:33 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver residents rallied against changes to the current healthcare system. Attendees celebrated a vote in the Senate that rejected a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Demonstrators at the rally in Denver’s City Park call on the Administration to protect their healthcare. They use #ProtectOurCare, and put the rally together on Facebook.

Senator Michael Bennett attended the rally. The Colorado Democrat is calling on Republicans and Democrats to work together for the good of the country.

“I think at the this point it would be better if we stop talking about whether you hate Obamacare or love Obamacare, instead started saying what can we do to fix the American Healthcare System for families in our state,” Bennett told CBS4.

The rally was a part of a nationwide day of action to stand up in favor of current healthcare laws.

