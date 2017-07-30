Latest Forecast: Flash Flood Watch For Parts Of State

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – More monsoon moisture is flowing into the state for Sunday. There will also be a little more sunshine early on for the Denver metro area which will help to fire up Sunday’s afternoon storms with the added heating.

Saturday’s storms really pounded southern Colorado. With flooding rains in southern parts of the state prompted the evacution for some of the Wetmore and Greenwood areas in Custer County, because of the heavy thunderstorms.

There is another Flash Flood Watch posted for Sunday afternoon and evening for southern and eastern parts of the state. From Salida east to Colorado Springs and Burlington down to the New Mexico state line.

In the week ahead we can look forward to more isolated afternoon thunderstorms and Denver metro temps rising into the low to middle 80s. August starts on Tuesday!

