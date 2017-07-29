Reward Offered For Arrest In Colfax Bar Fire

Woman Affected By Formaldehyde Joists Demands ActionNew homes from northern Colorado to Douglas County have beams contaminated by formaldehyde. They are boarded up with a warning to stay away, including for construction workers.

Reward Offered For Arrest In Colfax Bar FireThe Denver Fire Investigation Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is looking for a man seen near a fire at an East Colfax sports bar.

CU Football Player Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence, AssaultJust one day before fall football camp begins at the University of Colorado, one of the Buffaloes players has been arrested.