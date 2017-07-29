Reward Offered For Arrest In Colfax Bar Fire

July 29, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Arson, Colfax, Denver, Denver Fire, Shepe's bar

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Investigation Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking for a man seen near a fire at an East Colfax sports bar.

It happened July 25th, early in the morning at the Shepes Bar and Grill at 7800 East Colfax.

The man is seen on surveillance around 5:30 am and soon after a fire breaks out. It did substantial damage to the bar and even torched a car parked next to the building.

No one was injured in the fire.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

