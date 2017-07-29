CU Football Player Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Violence, Assault

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one day before fall football camp begins at the University of Colorado, one of the Buffaloes players has been arrested.
Anthony Julmisse, 19, was arrested after he was accused of dragging a pushing a woman who confronted him about having another girlfriend.
According to the arrest affidavit, Julmisse and the alleged victim were arguing when he grabbed her by the arms and started dragging her down the hallway. The victim told investigators that he “tried to push me down the stairs.”
Julmisse is facing charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence.
CU Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre suspended Julmisse indefinitely and said further disciplinary action will be determined once more information is released.