Police Search For Man Wanted In Attack On Bus

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man who is wanted for attacking a passenger on the bus.
Police say about 2:15 a.m. on July 22, the suspect assaulted a passenger. That person suffered serious bodily injury.
At the time of the attack, the RTD bus was traveling eastbond on Colfax Avenue approaching Williams Street.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.