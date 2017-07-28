Warning About Drinking While Visiting Mexico

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. State Department is telling tourists to be careful what they drink while in Mexico.

Reports of tainted alcohol at popular all-inclusive resorts are growing, and one young woman has died.

According to reports, little more than four in every 10 alcoholic drinks consumed in Mexico is illegal.

“It is high concern. The reason for that is alcohol is quite prevalent in these all-inclusive resorts, and it’s everywhere,” said Linda Rawlings, president of Travel Advocate, Inc. in Denver.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight after a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman died from drinking while staying at an Iberostar resort.

Since her story was shared, dozens of other travelers have come forward with their own concerns.

In her 30-plus years helping plan family vacations, Rawlings has had to alert clients to travel warnings, but says alcohol is a new one.

“Not only do I want them to know it, I want them to be aware of it and pay attention, not only for themselves, but for other family members as well as other guests.”

The Mexican National Health Authority says they’ve seized more than one million gallons of tainted alcohol since 2010.

In a statement to CBS News, Iberostar says they only purchase sealed bottles that satisfy all standards.