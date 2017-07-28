Police Search For Gunman In 16th Street Mall Shooting

July 28, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: 15th Street, 16th Street Mall, Attempted Murder, Crime Stoppers, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver were searching for a man wanted for attempted murder on the 16th Street Mall.

Investigators say an altercation started between the suspect and victim on 15th Street between Lawrence and Larimer just before 3 a.m. Sunday. That dispute continued to 16th and Arapahoe where the suspect shot the victim.

crime stoppers Police Search For Gunman In 16th Street Mall Shooting

The gunman wanted in a shooting on the 16th Street Mall (credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch