Police Search For Gunman In 16th Street Mall Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver were searching for a man wanted for attempted murder on the 16th Street Mall.

Investigators say an altercation started between the suspect and victim on 15th Street between Lawrence and Larimer just before 3 a.m. Sunday. That dispute continued to 16th and Arapahoe where the suspect shot the victim.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.