Taylor Swift On Witness List In Upcoming Trial In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Pop star Taylor Swift is on the witness list of those expected to testify at an upcoming trial involving a former Denver radio DJ.

Former KYGO radio personality David Mueller is suing the singer. He says Swift falsely accused him of groping her in 2013 and told the radio station to fire him.

Mueller, who went by the name “Jackson,” allegedly grabbed Swift’s buttocks during the meet-and-greet.

It was said to have occurred during a photo opportunity with Mueller, his companion, and Swift.

In a deposition, Swift said, “He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my — cheek.”

Mueller strongly denied that he did that, and is suing Swift, claiming he lost his job over her allegations and subsequent conversations between her staff and his bosses.

Swift has filed a counter suit saying that Mueller assaulted her.

The trial is scheduled to begin next month.