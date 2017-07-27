Water Main Breaks, Road Caves In By Metro Area Mall

July 27, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Arapahoe Road, Centennial, The Streets at Southglenn

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A water main break has created a major midday traffic issue in Arapahoe County.

Officials with the Arapahoe County said a stretch of East Arapahoe Road caved in on the north side of The Streets of SouthGlenn shopping mall, close to the intersection of Arapahoe and South University Boulevard.

All lanes of Arapahoe Road were closed at 12:30 p.m. and westbound traffic was being diverted onto University Boulevard. There was no estimated time for when the road might be repaired.

So far it’s not clear what caused the water main to break, but a weather station just northwest of the mall recorded 1.7 inches of rain during a heavy thunderstorm that rolled through late Wednesday night.

