Developer Withdraws Plans For Controversial Development

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– After vocal opposition, the developer has decided to withdraw plans for development of Franktown Village, a controversial development in Franktown.
The planning commission voted against the project last month. The final say was up to the Douglas County Commissioners before the developer decided to change course.
The developer told CBS4 on Thursday that he will proceed with new plans at a future date. Franktown said that could be years.
The plan would have rezoned the open space near Highways 86 and 83 and added 286 homes and a strip mall.