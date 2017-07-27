Developer Withdraws Plans For Controversial Development

July 27, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Castle Rock, Douglas County, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Franktown Village, Zoning Proposal

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– After vocal opposition, the developer has decided to withdraw plans for development of Franktown Village, a controversial development in Franktown.

The planning commission voted against the project last month. The final say was up to the Douglas County Commissioners before the developer decided to change course.

franktown development 6map frame 933 Developer Withdraws Plans For Controversial Development

(credit: CBS)

The developer told CBS4 on Thursday that he will proceed with new plans at a future date. Franktown said that could be years.

franktown development 6pkg frame 1463 Developer Withdraws Plans For Controversial Development

(credit: CBS)

The plan would have rezoned the open space near Highways 86 and 83 and added 286 homes and a strip mall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch