Colorado Astronaut Captures Amazing Aurora From Space

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (CBS4) – An astronaut from Colorado captured stunning video of the Aurora Borealis from the International Space Station.
Jack Fischer posted the video to Facebook, saying “people have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in sauce’ is… well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green.”
The video is a time-lapse as the space station flies 250 miles above the Earth at 17,500 mph.
Col. Jack Fischer is a native of Louisville and a graduate of the Air Force Academy from 1996.
This is Fischer’s first flight into space.