Colorado Astronaut Captures Amazing Aurora From Space

July 26, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Air Force Academy, Aurora Borealis, Boulder County, International Space Station, Jack Fischer, Louisville

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (CBS4) – An astronaut from Colorado captured stunning video of the Aurora Borealis from the International Space Station.

Jack Fischer posted the video to Facebook, saying “people have asked me what a ‘burrito of awesomeness smothered in sauce’ is… well folks, it looks like this…awesome sauce is green.”

The video is a time-lapse as the space station flies 250 miles above the Earth at 17,500 mph.

Col. Jack Fischer is a native of Louisville and a graduate of the Air Force Academy from 1996.

This is Fischer’s first flight into space.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch