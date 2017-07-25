Audit: Colorado Health Marketplace Sustainable- For Now

Neighbors: Twin Brothers Involved In Deadly ShootingOne man is dead and another in custody after what police say appears to be an accidental shooting at the Lakewood Vista Condos just behind Green Mountain.

Audit: Colorado Health Marketplace Sustainable- For NowColorado's state health insurance exchange is in a position to be financially sustainable through 2019 — but changes to the federal health care law could easily jeopardize that scenario.

Driver Charged In Immigrant Deaths Has Criminal Past In ColoradoThe truck driver charged with illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain resulting in death had a felony conviction for domestic violence in Colorado.