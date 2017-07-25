Boulder Reservoir Swim Beach Closed Due To Bacteria

July 25, 2017 9:37 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Reservoir will be off limits for swimmers until at least noon on Wednesday.

boulder reservoir swim beach

Higher-than-normal levels of bacteria forced parks and recreation officials to close the swim beach on Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires natural swim areas like the one at Boulder Reservoir be tested for a certain strain of E.coli every week.

Boating, waterskiing and fishing can continue at the reservoir.

A similar closure took place last week and lasted for about a day.

