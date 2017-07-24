Neighbors Air Concerns At Hearing For Proposed Massive Music Festival

DENVER (CBS4) – A public hearing was being held in Denver Monday night to discuss plans for a massive, three-day music festival that could be coming to Overland Park Golf Course.

The festival, if approved, would take place in September 2018 and for several years afterwards and would likely mean millions of dollars in profit for Denver.

But neighbors say they’re the ones who would pay the price.

“If the Overland Park Golf Course were a beach taken over for profit, you would surely be outraged,” Denver resident Kathy Hamilton told city council members in a meeting that was expected to run late into the night.

According to a 92 page contract proposal with the concert promoter Superfly, somewhere between 30,000 and 80,000 people each day would attend an annual festival that would be similar to Superfly’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. The contract would be for a period of five years.

Residents aired concerns Monday about noise, pollution and how the event will be run, especially with the main stage just a few feet from homes.

The city has admitted there will be growing pains if the concert is approved. They have established an accountability committee for the event, and over the past few months reaction has been split.

“Seeing all the concerns listed out, seeing the proposed steps to address those concerns, I mean, that was pretty comprehensive,” Overland Park resident Robert Lovell said.

The Denver City Council isn’t expected to vote on the festival proposal until next week.