Elway, Broncos Reach New Contract Agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – John Elway, the general manager and executive vice president of football operations for the Denver Broncos, has signed a contract extension with the team.

Elway was entering the final year of his contract and he said he expected he would be reaching a new deal to stay with the team soon. With the new deal, announced by President and CEO Joe Ellis, Elway will be in Denver for at least the next five years.

Elway, who joined the Broncos front office in 2011, played for Denver from 1983-98 during a Hall of Fame career capped with back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Colts, who traded him to Denver.

“Edgar Kiser at the time was able to make the deal with the Colts and bring me here to Colorado and that’s why I’m so blessed,” Elway said recently.

“Colorado has been so great to me and my family. The opportunity that the Bowlens have provided me as a football player and now as a general manager is beyond belief. I’m very blessed to be able to be in Colorado.”

