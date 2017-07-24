COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CSU Rams Athletic Director Joe Parker. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Hundreds Of Dead Fish Found Floating In Lake

July 24, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder Housing Partners, Dead Fish, Steven Chase, Tantra Lake, Trevor Pellerite

By Kelly Werthmann

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Weather could be to blame for hundreds of fish found dead in a Boulder lake.

Dead fish were spotted floating in Tantra Lake over the weekend, creating questions and alarm for people who live close by.

“It’s pretty strange,” said Trevor Pellerite, a resident of the Tantra Lake apartments. “I was just fishing here early last week and it looked to be in order.”

Pellerite told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann he often goes fishing in the man-made lake, but he’s now worries whatever caused the fish to die could affect him and his dog.

“I’m confused and it’s pretty scary,” he said.

Monday afternoon, water quality experts with the City of Boulder took samples from the lake to determine what caused the fish to die. Preliminary tests show the reason for the dead fish could be weather related.

“The water is 85 degrees, which is above normal,” said Steven Chase, Utilities Compliance Specialist with the city’s Public Works department.

“There was a rain event on Friday that caused some runoff to come into the lake. What can happen when we have these high temperature days is it’ll cause algal blooms that deplete oxygen levels which in turn kills fish.”

Chase said the die-off is a normal and natural occurrence. An investigation will continue as the dead fish are removed, but there is no health hazard to the public or other animals, according to Chase.

Boulder Housing Partners, which manages the Tantra Lake housing complex, released this statement to CBS4: “This morning, dead fish were reported at Tantra Lake Apartments, a community owned and managed by Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) in South Boulder.

BHP contracts with Aquatic Associates to manage the lake. This firm has done so for many years, and uses the same management practices for BHP as it did for the previous owner. Aquatic Associates is testing for water quality and algae. Water quality results will be available later today; algae results will be available on July 26. Aquatic Associates will address any problems in accordance with all applicable regulations.

Colorado Premier Restoration is removing dead fish from the lake.

As a precaution, BHP is notifying Tantra Lake residents and advising them to stay away from the lake until the situation is resolved.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work to address things it in a safe and efficient manner,” said Jeremy Durham, Executive Director of BHP.

Tantra Lake residents with any questions should call the property manager at 720.564.4654.”

