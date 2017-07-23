Police Identify Suspect On Run Following Early Morning Homicide

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Anderson has been identified by the Longmont Police Department as the person responsible for an early morning shooting and murder today.
Police say Anderson was last seen driving a black 2014 Nissan Murano with a tan or white convertible top. The vehicle bears a Colorado license plate, DBQ-998.
Anderson is believed to be armed. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has ties to Littleton and Loveland.
Police agencies in metro Denver aired officer safety warnings shortly after 10 a.m. this morning about the suspect.
A 23-year-old man was found early Sunday morning in the north parking lot of Walmart, 2285 East Ken Pratt Blvd. He suffered gunshot wounds and died at Longmont United Hospital, according to an LPD news release.
The victim is a Longmont resident.
Police say the call came in to dispatch at 2:57 a.m.
The department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Wayne Rafferty at 303 651-8561.