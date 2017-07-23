Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger shared the following facts about the disappearance and death of Dylan Redwine following the arrest on Saturday of his father Mark Redwine.

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Elaine and Mark Redwine were married for 18 years. They had two boys during that time.

CBS4 obtained the divorce papers and found they were going through a custody battle at the time their younger son Dylan disappeared. He had flown to southwest Colorado to be with his father when he was last seen alive.

In 2013, Mark Redwine discussed with CBS4 the possibility that his son had taken off on his own.

“My ex and I agree Dylan is not kind of kid that he would run away, but I also think there was the possibility he was torn between his parents,” he said.

Dylan disappeared Nov. 18, 2012. This weekend’s grand jury indictment states the father and son “had fought on their previous visit, they had not been getting along …”

A massive and long search took place centered around Vallecito Lake and Bayfield, east of Durango. During that time, Mark Redwine told CBS4’s Jeff Todd “The tensions are very high between all of us specifically with his mom and my older son Cory and myself.”

That tension played out on national TV on the Dr. Phil show as the parents appeared together in an effort to help find their son.

“Where is Dylan?” The mother, now known as Elaine Hall, shouted at her former husband, “You were the last one to see him.”

Mark Redwine retorted that it was possible she could have knowledge of Dylan’s whereabouts.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

According to the grand jury indictment, Dylan’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room and a cadaver dog discovered his scent in Mark’s truck and on the clothes he was wearing the night his son disappeared.

