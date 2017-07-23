Millions Of Credit Scores Could Improve Due To Changes

NEW YORK (CBS4) – Millions of American’s may be an improvement in their credit score soon.
It’s because certain negative information can no longer be included in credit reports.
As of July 1, credit reporting agencies started removing some negative information from the equation, including almost all civil judgments and most tax liens.
“It’s going to help those individuals who don’t have other negative information on their credit report,” said financial adviser Bruce Stuart.
Credit bureaus will soon also be required to update their records every 90 days, no longer listing medical debts less than six months old.
They’ve already started removing things like traffic tickets and court fines from their files.
About 12 million people are expected to benefit, with an average credit score boost of about 20 points.