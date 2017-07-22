Cool Eclipse Spots In Path Of Totality Not Too Far From Denver

By Raetta Holdman

Hard-core skygazers have made plans for months, if not years, to see the total solar eclipse August 21 but even if you haven’t made plans, you can still see it in some cool spots not that far from Denver.

We’ve put together this list of spots in the path of the total eclipse, all less than six hours driving time from Denver, to give a chance to see the full eclipse on a day trip.

Carhenge

Alliance, NE

Totality: 2 minutes, 30 seconds

Even without an eclipse, Carhenge is worth the four hour, 15 minute drive to Alliance, NE. It’s an all-American interpretation of Stonehenge, featuring, yes, cars.

The total eclipse will happen at 11:51 a.m.

http://carhengesolareclipse2017.com/

Glendo State Park

Glendo, WY

Totality: 2 minutes, 30 seconds

This state park is already a popular destination for Coloradans, it’s just 3 hours and 15 minutes from Denver. It will have an eclipse duration of 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Spots that can be reserved are already booked but some camping spaces will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.

The total eclipse will happen just after 11:45 a.m.

http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/glendo

Sandhills

Tyron, NE

Totality: 2 minutes, 30 seconds

This is a bit farther away, a drive of just more than five hours, but it offers a dramatic backdrop for the eclipse. It’s a region of sand dunes held in place by grass. The total eclipse will happen just after 12:54 p.m CENTRAL time so be sure to take the time change into account.

https://visitnebraska.com/personal_trip/sandhills-journey-scenic-byway

B.S. Virtual Ranch

928 Gray Rocks Road

Fort Laramie, WY

Totality: 2 Minutes, 10 seconds

If you need a little fun with your total eclipse, take the 3 hour, 20 minute drive to Fort Laramie and B.S. Virtual Ranch. Fort Laramie is a national historic site so there’s plenty to learn about the Old West in addition to eclipse viewing. The total eclipse comes just after 11:45 a.m.

https://www.nps.gov/fola/index.htm

Ayres National Bridge

208 Natural Bridge RD

Douglas, WY

Totality 2 minutes, 24 seconds

The Ayres National Bridge is worth the 3 hour, 20 minute drive from Denver even without an eclipse. It is one of only three natural bridges in the United States with water beneath it. However, if you do head here, leave your dog at home, they are not allowed in the park.

The total eclipse happens right around 11:45 a.m.

Casper, Wy

Totality: 2 minutes, 27 seconds

Casper already draws many Colorado tourists, it’s a four hour drive from Denver. It bills itself as the mountain town for the wild at heart. It is actually hosting the the annual conference of amateur astronomers just before Eclipse Day. The total eclipse will happen between 11:42 a.m and 11:45 a.m.

http://www.conversecountytourism.com/do/natural-bridge/

And if you can’t make it to any of those spots, we’ll have 92.3 percent partial eclipse in the city. It will start at 10:23:23 a.m. and end at 1:14:43 p.m. with the maximum eclipse at 11:47:07 a.m.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.