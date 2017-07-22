Colorado Father Arrested, Charged With Son’s Murder

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that Mark Redwine, the father of Dylan Redwine, was arrested earlier Saturday and charged with his son’s murder.

The arrest comes after a grand jury in Durango issued an indictment for probable cause against Mark Redwine.

According to a news release from LPCSO, the Bellingham, Wash., Police Department apprehended Mark Redwine on a warrant. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. Dylan, 13 years old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s residence for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Sunday, November 18th. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning.

He was not heard from again.

Dylane was reported missing by his mother, Elaine Hall, Monday. That day, the first of several searches was conducted.

Searchers found human remains in June of 2013 near Vallecito, about eight miles away from Mark Redwine’s home. DNA testing confirmed the remains to be Dylan’s.

In a copy of the grand jury’s indictment provided to CBS4, details of the case became public.

“Mark Redwine and Dylan Redwine had argued and fought on their previous visit, they had not been getting along leading up to the court ordered visit, and several witnesses stated that Dylan Redwine did not want to visit Mark Redwine. Text messages indicated Dylan Redwine had asked to stay with a friend rather than his father the same night of his arrival, a request that was denied by Mark Redwine. Dylan Redwine.”

The indictment describes how Dylan’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room furniture and floor. A cadaver dog also detected the scent of a corpse at several locations in the home, on the clothing Mark Redwine reported he was wearing that night, and his pickup truck.

In November of 2015, Dylan’s skull was found a mile and a half away from the first recovery site. A wildlife officer told investigators that no animal known to the area would have transported a body through difficult, uphill terrain for that distance. Forensic anthropologists determined the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and knife marks.

Mark Redwine’s prosecution will begin once he is extradited back to Colorado.

A press conference including the La Plata County Sheriff and Sixth Judicial District DA is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation have invested thousands of hours in investigating this case,” according to the LPCSO’s news release.