2-Year-Old In Viral Video To Meet …. "Charlie Blackmon!!!!"

July 21, 2017 11:36 AM
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Whenever Charlie Blackmon steps up to the plate for the Colorado Rockies, 2-year-old Tommy Carlson gets excited. Really excited.

Tommy Carlson (credit: CBS)

“It’s Charlie Blackmon! Yay! He’s here! Charlie Blackmon!” Carlson yells from his high chair in a video captured on his dad’s phone and uploaded to social media recently. The video went viral this week, with the Rockies retweeting it and national sports outlets running the fun clip all over the place.

Tommy Carlson (credit: CBS)

Carlson and his family, who live in Parker, talked with CBS4 on Thursday. The mini-celebrity showed off his Rockies knowledge by listing the last name of many popular players on the team after his dad provided only their first name.

“What’s Nolan’s last name?” … “Arenado.”
“And Trevor …” “Story.”
“And D.J. …” “Lemahieu.”
“And Mark …” “Mark Reynolds.”

Those players are all great, but it’s the bearded Blackmon who really gets Carlson pumped up.

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Rockies organization has set up a meeting between Carlson and his favorite player Friday night during the Rockies game against the Pirates at Coors Field.

“Hopefully it will be a surprise,” said Tommy’s dad Tom. “Hopefully (Tommy) won’t be too shy. Because I think for Charlie, when he sees him, he thinks he’s like Mickey Mouse on TV. He’s just a character on TV. So in person we’re not sure how he’s going to react.”

