2 Arrested In Facebook Sexual Assault Of Girl

July 21, 2017 2:23 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police have arrested two juvenile males after viewing video posted on Facebook showing a girl being sexually assaulted.

The suspects were taken into custody in Pueblo without incident around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Their names were not released.

The Pueblo Police Department says the two were taken to Pueblo Youth Services Center where they will wait formal charges.

In addition, detectives are investigating who posted the video to Facebook for potential charges of distributing child pornography, which could result in more arrests.

