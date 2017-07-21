Man Pleads Guilty To Assaults On High Line Canal Trail

July 21, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Assaults, Demaricus Bookhart, High Line Canal Trail

DENVER (CBS4) – A man pleaded guilty this week to two assaults on Denver’s High Line Canal Trail.

The attacks took place last August near East Dartmouth Avenue and South Forest Street. Two different women were attacked and one was injured. One of the women had their iPod stolen and police said it was found in the suspect’s belongings.

Demaricus Bookhart (credit: Denver Police)

Demaricus Bookhart, 26, pleaded guilty in Denver court on Thursday to aggravated robbery, attempted sexual assault and menacing. He will spend 30 years in prison, plus 20 years of sex offender supervised probation.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 28.

